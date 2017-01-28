Influential Liverpool star gives perfect response to talk of Barcelona or China move

Having signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he plans on staying at Anfield for many years despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

As noted by ESPN FC, the Brazilian international penned a new five-year deal with the Reds this week worth around £150,000-a-week.

However, reports of interest from Barcelona and China are only expected to resurface in the future as the 24-year-old is certainly one of the top playmakers in Europe and will always attract attention, particularly if the Merseyside giants aren’t matching his ambition.

Nevertheless, he has done his part in dismissing all talk of a possible exit, as Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be left delighted with what he has had to say on the matter.

“I understand what Liverpool means,” he told The Daily Mail. “We can say [Kenny] Dalglish, [Ian] Rush, [Alan] Hansen, [Graeme] Souness, [Luis] Suarez, [Steven] Gerrard. I’ve been here quite a few years already, it’s not like I am new. I understand.

“I want to win titles. Five years is my new contract … it gives me that opportunity. China, no. I am not interested. I don’t think about that, not for one moment. My football is here. My heart is here. I don’t think about any other club. Not at all.

“For certain, I am comfortable here, my family is comfortable here. No doubts.”

The former Inter ace has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 19 appearances so far this season, but both he and his teammates have struggled through January.

Liverpool have won just one of seven outings in all competitions so far this month, which has seen them lose ground in the Premier League title race and fail to reach the EFL Cup final.

In turn, the pressure is certainly building on them to produce a response, and while they are expected to come through their FA Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, they host Chelsea at Anfield next Tuesday night in a crunch clash which could determine whether or not they remain as title contenders.