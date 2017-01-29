Arsenal in advanced talks with Arsene Wenger successor for summer appointment

Arsenal are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri over becoming Arsene Wenger’s replacement this summer.

The French tactician’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and with no suggestion that a renewal is close to being agreed, it looks as though his tenure is drawing to a close.

That’s the opinion of The Express, who claim that talks are at an advanced stage with Allegri who has emerged as the ideal candidate to step in at the Emirates as of next season.

Wenger has had an incredible spell in north London, guiding the club into a successful new era and winning several trophies to establish them as one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

However, the major trophy drought in recent years has opened a divide amongst supporters, with many calling for him to walk away and allow new blood to come in.

It appears as though that section may get their wish this summer, and Arsenal would certainly do well to bring in Allegri to fill the void left by the influential French manager.

The 49-year-old impressed in early spells with Sassuolo and Cagliari before winning a Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011.

He has since followed that up with two more Scudetti with Juventus, with another likely on the way this season, while also enjoying a run to the 2015 Champions League final.

Having worked on a budget throughout his career, he is also suited to Arsenal in that sense too as he won’t likely demand big money to strengthen the squad and will work with what he has.

In turn, Allegri ticks a lot of boxes for the Arsenal job, now it just remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners make their move this summer with Wenger seemingly edging closer to stepping down.