Sky Sports panelist slams Liverpool misfit for being too selfish to fit in at Anfield

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has missed his chance to prove himself at Anfield and is too selfish to make it work under Jurgen Klopp.

That’s the opinion of The Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law, who was discussing the England international’s position on The Sunday Supplement.

While also suffering with injuries throughout his time at Liverpool, Sturridge has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up under Klopp this season.

The 27-year-old has made just 13 appearances in the Premier League this season so far, most of which have come off the bench, and the Supplement panel don’t believe he has the qualities to be a talismanic striker for Liverpool, like Harry Kane for example is to Tottenham Hotspur.

“They’ve needed Sturridge to step up this month and he just hasn’t at all,” Law said.

“I don’t know exactly what’s behind it but I’ve always thought he’s a selfish player, which I don’t think suits Liverpool’s style under Klopp.

“It’s way more about the team than it is about individuals under Klopp. In terms of the way he plays, he [Sturridge] is not a leader. When you need Sturridge to perform, you can’t rely on him.”

While his fellow panelists echoed that point but also looked at the wider-reaching drop off that Liverpool have suffered, Oliver Holt of the Mail on Sunday argued that the dip was to be expected after their fast start to the campaign.

However, he doesn’t believe that Klopp should be coming under pressure as a top four finish this season would be good progress for the German tactician and the Merseyside giants.

With a chance to add quality and depth in the summer, Holt believes that Liverpool will be much stronger next season, but they face a tough test to hold on to a Champions League qualification spot.

Liverpool have won just one of their eight games so far this month, which in turn has seen them crash out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, while falling to fourth in the Premier League and 10 points adrift of Chelsea.

It doesn’t look as though Sturridge is going to inspire them to wins anytime soon, so the return of Sadio Mane will be keen for the Reds in the weeks ahead as the England striker could have a future away from the club.