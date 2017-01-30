Tottenham transfer news: Pochettino puts percentage on chance of new signing, hints at new deal for playmaker

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was quizzed on his transfer plans before the January transfer window deadline in his press conference on Monday.

Unfortunately for Spurs supporters though, he hinted that it’s highly unlikely that they will be making any signings, although he didn’t rule it out entirely.

The north London outfit are in a great position after 22 games, sitting in third place in the Premier League table and remain nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

While they’ll have to hope for their London rivals to slip up, they’ve been in great form themselves but it doesn’t look as though they’ll have any January reinforcements to give them a boost.

“We will see. It is difficult. It is true that we are open to sign some players. It will be difficult for us, there is not too much possibilities,” he told the media, as reported by Sky Sports.

“We follow the same process as before, if you need some positions to improve in the squad, we have targets, we have players.”

When asked about the chances of adding players, Pochettino responded: “Now it’s 0.01!”

Given the quality within the squad, if they can steer clear of injuries then there is a valid argument to suggest that Spurs don’t particularly need any new signings at this stage.

After a whole host of key first-team stars signed new deals in recent months, Pochettino went on to suggest that Erik Lamela is the only remaining player to await new terms and it sounds as though he won’t have too long to wait.

“All have improved their contracts! Only (Erik) Lamela in the summer, he has two years left. The other players are in good terms in their contracts. In that area we are very relaxed.”

With so many talented young players in their squad, the future looks promising for Pochettino and his men, but they’ll be desperate to continue to apply pressure on Chelsea and continue to fight for the title this year.