(Video) Arsenal rocked early by Watford as Gunners suffer from nightmare start

A huge criticism of Arsenal this season has been their constant slow starts to games, and they made a terrible one against Watford on Tuesday night.

With supporters hopeful that an Arsenal win could go with Chelsea dropping points at Liverpool, it turned out to be anything but a straight-forward task for the Gunners.

Younes Kaboul struck first as his deflected free-kick found the back of the net to leave the home side stunned having fallen behind.

However, that wasn’t the end of their horror start as Troy Deeney latched onto a parried effort and doubled his side’s lead to leave the Emirates stunned into silence.

Aaron Ramsey was forced off with an injury shortly after as things went from bad to worse for the hosts, as they now have a real task on their hands to come away with anything to try and keep up the pace with Chelsea.

Critics will look at Arsene Wenger’s selections, as the team that secured a rout over Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend was changed entirely and that will undoubtedly have disrupted their momentum.

On the other hand, many of those in question are working their way back from injury such as Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott, and so perhaps Wenger was forced into making changes which in turn hasn’t had the desired effect.