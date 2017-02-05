Tottenham fans fume with MOTD for skipping key incident in Middlesbrough win

Tottenham Hotspur supporters were left far from impressed with Match of the Day highlights of their win over Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

A second half penalty from Harry Kane secured all three points for Spurs as they have now emerged as the only contender remaining to push Chelsea for the Premier League title.

Albeit Antonio Conte’s side will remain as heavy favourites, Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased with his team’s efforts in keeping their hopes alive for the time being.

However, supporters were not happy with MOTD on Saturday night despite the win, as the highlights package missed out a first-half incident involving Dele Alli and Victor Valdes.

The Spaniard was seen shoving his hand in Alli’s face a couple of times, and while the incident was missed by officials, it appears as though it skipped the attention of the BBC producers too.

It remains to be seen whether or not Valdes receives any retrospective punishment, but Tottenham supporters were keen to bring it to light as they insisted that had it been the other way round, Alli would have certainly made the headlines.

