Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants scout 22-year-old international, bid turned down for Bayern teenager

Barcelona reportedly sent a scout to watch Monaco star Bernardo Silva in action at the weekend, with a view of making a summer offer for him.

The 22-year-old has been in great form this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, helping his side sit top of the Ligue 1 table.

However, those impressive performances have attracted attention from elsewhere, with The Sun reporting that Barca sent technical director Robert Fernandez to watch him against Nice on Saturday.

The Catalan giants would have liked what they saw in the 3-0 win, as it’s claimed that they could sign him this summer as a replacement for Arda Turan who has been linked with a lucrative move to China.

Silva’s quality on the ball, versatility and technical skill all make him a decent target for Barca as they continue to look at trying to add younger players to their squad in order to maintain their high levels of success in the years to come.

Elsewhere, the Metro report that the La Liga outfit have had an offer for 18-year-old Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Timothy Tillman rejected.

The teenager joined the Bavarian giants in a €500,000 deal from Greuther Furth in 2015, and although he has yet to make his senior debut for the Bundesliga leaders, he is considered to be one of their top youth players.

As noted in the report, Bayern president Uli Hoeness personally stepped in to end talk of a move to Barcelona, thus giving an indication of how highly the club rates him.

Bayern are seemingly confident that the youngster can continue his development with them and become a future star in the first-team, with Barca left to look elsewhere for reinforcements as their midfield in particular could do with some fresh faces.