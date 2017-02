Real Madrid have taken the lead against Osasuna thanks to a smart finish from Isco.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Los Blancos the lead early in the second half after his powerful finish sneaked under Salvatore Sirigu from an acute angle.

Real Madrid were then pegged back, but Isco has given them the advantage once more. The Spaniard kept his cool and found the bottom corner to bag a goal that will send his side to the top of La Liga.