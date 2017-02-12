AC Milan transfer news: Italian giants plot £45m game-changing PL marquee signing

AC Milan are set for a takeover next month, and naturally it has led to sensational rumours flying around over possible summer targets.

They don’t get as exciting as this one for the Rossoneri faithful though, as with Sino-Europe Sports completing their purchase on March 3, they will likely look to make an early statement of intent.

According to The Express, Milan are preparing a £45m offer for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, who is yet to sign a new long-term contract with the Gunners as his current deal expires next summer.

It’s claimed in the report that the new Chinese ownership will give the go-ahead to pay Sanchez £250,000-a-week, the sticking point that is seemingly preventing the Chilean international from penning terms with Arsenal.

However, much has still to happen between now and the point that the Serie A giants are signing world-class players, as they have seen their takeover postponed twice already.

While it looks certain to go through this time round, there will still be a sense of anxiousness until it’s made official, but the promise of making big-name signings certainly has the supporters optimistic about the future.

Vincenzo Montella has done an excellent job for the most part to keep them in contention for Europe this season, as he has had to bring through several quality youth players while not being able to sign the players that he wants in the last two windows due to the delay over the takeover.

It looks as though his patience could be rewarded this summer if significant transfer funds are made available, and signing Sanchez would be a stunning statement for the Rossoneri to make as they plot a way back to the top of Italian and European football in the next few years.

From an Arsenal perspective, they will be desperate to keep hold of the 28-year-old, as he has scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

With the Gunners faltering again this season though, a move to Milan with ambitious new owners with money to spend to strengthen and an already talented squad in need of reinforcements could be the challenge that he will thrive on taking.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan news and transfer talk.