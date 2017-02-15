(Video) Alexis Sanchez takes awful penalty, even worse rebound, still scores past Manuel Neuer

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez is a very lucky magician. The 28-year-old talisman equalised against Bayern Munich on 30 minutes at the Allianz Arena, seconds after failing from the penalty spot.

Alexis took an awful penalty, which was saved by Manuel Neuer, who parried the ball back to the Chile for an even worse rebound attempt.

However, what Alexis did next what brilliant. Great control under pressure and an even better finish into the bottom corner.

Penalty ?

Rebound ?

Second rebound ? Third times a charm for @Alexis_Sanchez! #FCBvAFC https://t.co/iwy5nGGz8S — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2017

The penalty was awarded for a clumsy foul by Robert Lewandowski, who kicked Laurent Koscielny when attempting to volley the ball clear.

Bayern had earlier taken the lead through an Arjen Robben long-range pinger.

