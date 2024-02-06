Two possible jobs have been suggested for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Bayern Munich and Germany great Manuel Neuer has proposed two potential jobs for Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager decided to leave at the end of the season.

At the end of the 2023–2024 season, Klopp will step down as head coach at Anfield. He made the unexpected admission that he is ‘running out of energy’.

In addition to the constant conjecture about who will replace the German on the Anfield bench (Xabi Alonso is the clear favorite according to bookies), there is also the matter of what Klopp will do next.

Following his statement, the 56-year-old stated he would never manage another English team and that he would be taking a leave of absence.

Many football pundits have mentioned the German national team as a potential choice, and World Cup champion Neuer has said that he can “imagine” Klopp in the position.

Perhaps more unexpectedly, though, the 37-year-old goalie said that the former Dortmund manager is “definitely” a contender for Bayern Munich.

When questioned if Klopp could lead Bayern, Neuer responded: “I think it depends on him.

“I don’t think FC Bayern has anything against that, because he’s a renowned, very good, experienced, tactically astute coach who has gained big respect from all footballers and athletes and I believe that he’s definitely a potential candidate who could work for Bayern at some point.

“Whether he wants to do that is of course his business. Maybe he wants to take a break first. Maybe he no longer wants the day-to-day business – I can imagine him possibly being the national team coach one day. Of course, that mainly depends on him.”

Klopp was asked about joining Bayern Munich back in 2022, he said: “I could have gone to Bayern a few times, I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say – I didn’t do it.

“I had a contract here and I never went to Bayern. That’s completely fine. The world is not full of winners, the world is full of triers hopefully. And I try and sometimes I win with some other people together. I am happy with that.”