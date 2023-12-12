Bayern Munich include Ligue 1 starlet on shortlist of Manuel Neuer successors

Bayern Munich are reportedly drawing up a shortlist of potential successors for Manuel Neuer.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Bavarians want to be ‘well-prepared’ should Neuer decide to retire in 2025.

Now at the age of 37, and with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the next 18 months will be pivotal in the German goalkeeper’s career.

Having missed nearly a whole calendar year after breaking his leg, Neuer faces a huge challenge to regain his place at the top of Europe’s goalkeeping charts.

And with retirement now a genuine possibility for their legendary keeper, the 33-time Bundesliga champions are putting in the work to ensure a suitable long-term replacement is lined up in preparation.

According to Plettenberg, the latest name to be included on the German’s shortlist is Toulouse’s Guillaume Restes.

The young French keeper, who is still just 18 years old, is already making waves in one of Europe’s top leagues. Promoted to Toulouse’s first team in the summer, Restes has already registered four clean sheets from his first 20 games. The teenager’s contract runs until 2028.

Other names on Bayern’s list are thought to include Stugartt’s Alexander Nubel, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.