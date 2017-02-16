Ex-Tottenham boss adamant Spurs ace is worth £100m+ and is better than Paul Pogba

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has doubled down on his belief that Dele Alli is worth more than Paul Pogba and could easily fetch £100m.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation since his move from MK Dons, and he has continued to impress this season with 13 goals and five assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

In contrast, Pogba struggled on his return to United following his staggering £89m move from Juventus last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, although he has grown into the role at Old Trafford and has shown his qualities.

Nevertheless, Redknapp believes that Alli offers more than the Frenchman and is stunned that no one went in for him sooner before Spurs could get their hands on him in 2015.

“It’s incredible that no-one took him. What a player, what a signing — what a steal at £5m,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“I think he’s worth £100m now – if Pogba’s worth £90m, Alli is worth more.

“He’s just 20 years of age, for heaven’s sake, and the kid’s got everything. He scores goals, makes goals, he can dribble, head it, he’s got an edge to him and puts his foot in… I think he’s fantastic.”

Redknapp went on to insist that he believes Alli, and several other key members of the current Tottenham squad, will still be around when they open their new stadium as the club are on the cusp of winning the Premier League title in the next two or three years and have so much to look forward to.

Whether Alli is a focal point in that drive for success remains to be seen, but ultimately all the noise coming out of White Hart Lane suggests that he is going nowhere any time soon.

While he has had an impressive influence on Spurs progress this year, the true test will be whether Alli can take his game to the next level and help deliver trophies to the club.