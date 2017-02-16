(Photo) Worrying Alexis Sanchez reaction captured as Arsenal fans fear exit

Arsenal experienced a miserable night at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and Alexis Sanchez looked far from impressed with what he was seeing.

The Chilean international had seemingly given the Gunners a perfect footing in the tie after scoring a crucial away goal after initially missing his penalty.

However, the game went away from the visitors in the second half as they capitulated and will now return to London for the second leg facing a 5-1 deficit.

With the tie all-but over, it has unsurprisingly led to inquests over Arsene Wenger’s role in all of this embarrassment and the players themselves have also come under fire from certain quarters.

Sanchez cut a frustrated figure on Wednesday night, but even he looked crestfallen in the image below as he crouched down on the sideline as he could only watch on as Bayern tore Arsenal apart.

His body language isn’t positive, and it’s made all the more worse by the fact that there are lingering question marks over his future in north London with his contract set to expire next summer.

Comments on the Twitter post were dominated by supporters suggested that he would leave and that this is the final straw for him too, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he opts to jump ship in June.

With Arsenal’s season collapsing, it remains to be seen if this lasting image is the start of the end for the talismanic forward…