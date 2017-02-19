Blackburn vs Man United confirmed starting lineups: Marcus Rashford leads the line as Jose Mourinho rings the changes

Manchester United visit Blackburn Rovers this afternoon as they look to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s men are still, mathematically, competing on all four fronts, though it is unlikely they will be able to catch Chelsea in the Premier League.

They are, however, in the final of the Capital One Cup, and the FA Cup provides a great opportunity for United to win a cup double this term. If they are to defend their crown this year, it will be the second time Mourinho has won two domestic trophies in England.

The Special One has made a number of changes for today’s game, but it remains an extremely strong side. A notable inclusion in the starting eleven is Marcus Rashford, who leads the line in place of Zlatan Ibrahmovic. Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Darmian and Sergio Romero are all also given a rare opportunity from the beginning.