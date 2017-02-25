AC Milan transfer news: Chelsea star rules out move, outcast stays till summer as Juventus eye Rossoneri target

Speculation continues to build ahead of the takeover of AC Milan next week, although it isn’t always positive news for the Rossoneri.

Naturally, with significant transfer funds set to be made available this summer, the Italian giants are likely to make key signings to bolster their squad.

However, one man that is seemingly uninterested in a move to the San Siro, despite The Daily Star reporting earlier this week that he is one of the marquee names being considered, is Chelsea midfield Cesc Fabregas.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the Spaniard has insisted that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, despite the fact that he has struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up under Antonio Conte this season.

“100 per cent. I am not thinking about anything else than challenging myself here. The situation from six months ago to now has changed massively,” he said.

“I have been proving myself every time I have had a chance and I will not stop until I play every game which is what I want.”

In turn, it looks as though Milan will have to look elsewhere, although according to Calciomercato, they could be set to miss out on another target with Juventus ramping up their bid to sign Corentin Tolisso.

The 22-year-old Lyon ace had been on the Rossoneri’s summer transfer shortlist according to the site, but it looks as though their Serie A rivals could be pushing to the front of the queue.

As a result, it looks as though despite finally having the money to spend, Milan will have a tough time prising away their top targets this summer.

Elsewhere, CEO Adriano Galliani has confirmed that Keisuke Honda will not be leaving the club until the end of the season.

The Japanese international has barely featured this year with Vincenzo Montella preferring other options, and so with interest from MLS, it was believed that he was on the verge of leaving Milan.

However, as quoted by Calciomercato, Galliani has noted that he will not be going anywhere which ensures that it will be a busy summer for both incomings and outgoings.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan talk and transfer news.