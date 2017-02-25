Chelsea pair in classy tributes to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester City sacking

Tributes have been flooding in since Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester City, but two Chelsea stars have certainly mirrored the mood currently.

While John Terry worked with the Italian tactician during his time at Stamford Bridge, David Luiz has never played under him.

Nevertheless, the sentiment was the same from the duo as they paid tribute to the classy veteran coach after he was sacked just nine months after guiding the Foxes to the Premier League title.

While the argument in favour of the decision is a strong one in the sense that it’s a ruthless choice that had to be made in order to try and freshen things up and preserve Leicester’s top flight status, it hasn’t sat well with the football community in general.

From fellow managers, former players, pundits and supporters, there has been uproar caused by this decision, and many have certainly sided with Ranieri over it as many feel as though there was a lack of loyalty and patience in this situation.

Terry and Luiz are firmly in that camp as not only did they congratulate Ranieri once more for Leicester’s incredible achievement last year, but they also paid tribute to the man as it’s widely acknowledged that he’s one of the nicest people involved in football.

The memories will undoubtedly live on, but it’s still a disappointing end to what was a thrilling adventure for the Italian at the King Power Stadium.

Absolutely gutted for Claudio ? A great Man, Manager and Friend ? A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:35am PST