John Terry gives surprising opinion on William Saliba handball

John Terry has stated that he ‘doesn’t agree’ with a penalty being awarded against William Saliba after his handball.

Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead in dramatic fashion late on against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men conceded two goals inside the last 15 minutes, courtesy of Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard in a game which they should’ve won.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for his side in the first half from the spot after the referee deemed Saliba’s handball a penalty.

The French defender had his head down while challenging Mykhailo Mudryk as the Ukrainian’s header hit his arm from close range.

Chelsea legend, Terry, took to Twitter to give his opinion on the call.

Delighted we got the Penalty but I don’t agree with the rules on this, very harsh on defenders.

I would have been fuming if that was given against me back in the day. But happy now 💙⚽️ — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) October 21, 2023

The penalty was very similar to one given earlier in the day against Everton in their Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.