Chelsea legend John Terry is set to make the move to Saudi Arabia, taking over Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

According to The Sun, Terry was approached a few months ago by Al Shabab, and the deal has already been verbally agreed. His initial contract offer was for at least two years, however it is reported that it could rise to four years, should the deal be finalised.

This would be his first managerial job, having worked with the Chelsea academy and as part of Dean Smith’s Aston Villa coaching staff and his Leicester coaching staff, since retiring from his playing career in 2018.

Terry enjoyed an illustrious 20 year playing career, making 530 appearances, 492 of which came for Chelsea, 32 for Aston Villa in the final season of his playing career, and then 6 appearances for Nottingham Forest in 2000, on loan from Chelsea.

This move would see Terry leave the Chelsea academy set up, where he had been working as a consultant this year.

In his time at Chelsea as a player, Terry won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, the UEFA Europa League, and of course the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

He was also awarded with Chelsea player of the year twice, the PFA Players’ Player of the year award once, was named in the PFA Team of the Year four times and named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI five times.