Leicester City snakes met with owners four times, key man finally breaks team silence

Senior Leicester City players reportedly met with the club’s owners four times as they ramped up pressure on Claudio Ranieri behind his back.

According to The Sun, the first meeting was with director of football Jon Rudkin which came back in December, and three further meetings took place prior to his eventual sacking on Thursday.

It’s claimed that the Italian tactician was sacked at a hotel near East Midlands airport after the team returned from their Champions League game with Sevilla this week, with the fallout leading to significant criticism of the Foxes hierarchy and players.

Given that not one player acknowledged Ranieri on social media in the 24 hours that followed the announcement, it was a further indication of just how badly his players had let him down.

Kasper Schmeichel eventually broke the silence with the tribute below, but he’s also named by the Sun as one of the senior players who was consulted over Ranieri’s future.

It’s reported that the former Chelsea boss was criticised by players over his tactics and his approach in terms of being quite fiery in meetings.

As a result, he is alleged to have had a series of run-ins with the players, just nine months on from masterminding their incredible achievement of winning the Premier League title.

In truth, there are factors that clearly made sacking him the right choice. Results on the pitch and talk of losing the dressing room would have made it difficult for him to turn things around.

However, after guiding the club to the greatest ever moment in their history, the decision doesn’t sit well with those who believe he deserved more loyalty, respect and time.

The players have a lot to answer for too, and it remains to be seen if they can improve with their inspirational boss now gone.