(Video) Harry Kane goal: Landmark goal for Tottenham ace as he breaks early Stoke resolve

Tottenham took just 14 minutes to find a breakthrough against Stoke City at White Hart Lane on Sunday, with that man Harry Kane breaking the deadlock.

The 23-year-old produced a brilliantly drilled effort after a mistake in the Stoke box, as it was yet another example of his sharpness in front of goal.

With that strike, Kane brings up a personal milestone that he’ll certainly be proud of as he bagged his 100th career goal at club level, with 84 of those coming for Spurs.

Further, he continues to show excellent consistency too as this is now his third consecutive season where he has scored 20+ goals across all competitions.

It’s another sign of his growing maturity and influence on the team, and while he’ll be desperate to secure all three points for Tottenham on Sunday, in the bigger picture it just shows that he’s the man to lead them to big things in the future.

Following on from their disappointing elimination from the Europa League in midweek, a win over the Potters would be the perfect way to bounce back and Kane has got the hosts on the right track.