Jose Mourinho blamed as £30m Manchester United misfit ready to quit this summer

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is reportedly set to seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer following Jose Mourinho’s treatment of him this season.

Having made just one appearance since December and after being left out of the squad for the EFL Cup final at the weekend, the future at United looks bleak for the England international.

Injuries haven’t helped him, but it doesn’t appear as though he has the faith and confidence of Mourinho and in turn according to Squawka, he will consider his options at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is said to be frustrated over his treatment from the United boss, and believes that ultimately the Portuguese tactician has made his mind up that he sits at the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to the battle to secure the left-back position.

Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young have all featured ahead of him, and combined with public criticism from the manager earlier in the season, it looks as though Shaw could well turn his back on United and move on in the summer.

If that is the case, it will be a disappointing way for his United career to go, as Squawka note that he cost £30m from Southampton in 2014, and having shown such quality early on, he was tipped for a bright future with club and country moving forward.

Suffering a broken leg in 2015 has undoubtedly affected him in a lasting and negative way, and it’s argued in the report that Shaw believes he’s been treated unfairly as he looks to rebuild his confidence and form.

By all accounts, it doesn’t look great for him. However, while it hasn’t worked out as hoped for at Old Trafford, he’s still at an age and has shown enough quality to suggest that he won’t be short of options in the summer if he does indeed push for an exit.