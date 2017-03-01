Amused Arsenal fans not buying latest Alexis Sanchez speculation as they slam report

If you believed what you read today, then Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is set to quit the Gunners this summer in favour of a move to Sevilla.

That’s according to The Daily Star, who claim that the Chilean international is all set for a reunion with Jorge Sampaoli at the La Liga side and he’s ready to put his Arsenal woes behind him.

However, many haven’t believed it and have hit out at the report as they have questioned why Sanchez would swap Arsenal for Sevilla if he is moving to take a step forward in his career.

The Gunners have fallen short of their objectives yet again this season as the odds are firmly stacked against them in the Premier League title race and in the Champions League.

In turn, coupled with the fact that Sanchez still hasn’t signed an extension with his current deal set to run out next summer, concern is rightly growing at the club that their best player is ready to leave.

Further, if Arsenal are unable to convince him to sign a new deal, then they may well be forced into a position to sell this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing 12 months later.

Nevertheless, Arsenal fans are convinced that it won’t be for Sevilla, and in fairness, they’ve got a point as it’s not like Sanchez has any more guarantees of winning trophies in a league dominated by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Perhaps there’s more to it outside of silverware, but Arsenal fans aren’t buying it…

Metro saying Sanchez wants to go Sevilla ?? right okay — Matt Nisbet (@MattNisbet_) March 1, 2017

Alexis to Sevilla rumours are false obviously?#AFC? — Noah (@noahrichman22) March 1, 2017

According to the Daily Star, Alexis Sànchez wants out of #AFC with Sevilla his preferred destination. Sevilla, the Everton of Spain, behave? — Dan Gödley (@DanGodders11) March 1, 2017