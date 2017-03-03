Arsenal and Tottenham set for managerial war as north London rivals target former PL boss

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both keen on Roberto Mancini as they could be forced into a managerial change this summer.

Doubts remain over Arsene Wenger’s future at the Emirates as he has yet to confirm a contract extension is in place with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mauricio Pochettino also has question marks hanging over his head as he’s been linked with the Barcelona post when Luis Enrique steps down in the summer.

In turn, both of the north London rivals could be forced into a search for successors in the coming months, and as per the report, Mancini is in contention for either job.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are in a more advanced position to appoint the Italian tactician given that they’ve already reportedly made advances for the former Manchester City boss, but it remains to be seen what Spurs do over their situation if they’re forced into an unwanted position of having to replace Pochettino.

The report goes on to add that Luciano Spalletti could find himself at White Hart Lane as it appears that there will be a bigger Italian contingent in the Premier League next season, but time will tell whether or not Arsenal, Tottenham, or both have to appoint a new manager this summer.

It’s a significant contrast between the two though in that Wenger has again come under serious criticism in recent months from certain sections of supporters with Arsenal falling short of their objectives.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has done a stellar job at Tottenham thus far, and losing him would be a major blow for the club moving forward.