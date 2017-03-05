(Video) Sergio Aguero sneaks in at the front post to fire past Jordan Pickford and give Manchester City the lead

Manchester City have taken the lead over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light through Sergio Aguero.

Today’s fixture could prove pivotal at both ends of the table. Sunderland are rock bottom of the Premier League and need to start picking up points soon if they are to avoid being relegated to the Championship. Manchester City can’t afford to drop any more points if they want to have any chance at winning the title.

Pep Guardiola’s side have got off to a great start today, with Aguero firing them ahead.