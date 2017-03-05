(Video) Dele Alli gets his name on the scoresheet as he flicks the ball past Joel Robles to secure Tottenham the three points

Dele Alli scored Tottenham’s third goal of the game today to all-but kill off Everton at White Hart Lane.

The home side earned themselves a two-goal lead thanks to a brace from talisman Harry Kane. The first was an absolute thunderbolt from 30-yards, the second an archetypal striker’s goal, pouncing on a mistake from Joel Robles and finding the back of the net.

Romelu Lukaku scored with ten minutes to go to ensure it was a nervy finale to the game, but Alli found a third for his side to secure all three points.

