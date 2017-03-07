Arsenal prepared to block 20-goal hero from joining Premier League rivals

Arsenal will reportedly not allow Alexis Sanchez to join one of their Premier League rivals this summer, if the Chilean international leaves the Emirates.

Having been dropped at the weekend for the clash with Liverpool at Anfield, speculation was rife that it was just the latest incident to suggest that he is ready to quit the Gunners at the end of the season.

While it remains to be seen whether or not that is true, it’s claimed by The Sun that should Sanchez push for a move this summer, Arsenal will not allow him to join a direct rival as they want to avoid a similar scenario to the one they saw with Robin van Persie.

The Dutchman secured a move to Manchester United in 2012 at a time where similarly to Sanchez, he was considered Arsenal’s best player.

In his first season at Old Trafford, he fired the Red Devils to a Premier League title which in turn left Arsenal open to criticism from their own supporters above all else as they bemoaned their inability to end their title drought.

Despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, who both have the resources to make big-money offers to their Premier League rivals, as reported by The Sun, it’s claimed that Arsenal will block any such move to another English club.

A repeat situation would be an absolute nightmare for Arsene Wenger, and as the report adds that both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have an interest in the 28-year-old, Sanchez is more than likely to be moving outside of the Premier League should he swap clubs this summer.

The Chilean international has been in instrumental form this season with 20 goals and 17 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, and while it’s an ideal scenario to see him move abroad, it will be a major blow for Arsenal to see him leave at all.