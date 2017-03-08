Chelsea fans wind up Arsenal supporters as they loved Alexis Sanchez laughing in Bayern mauling

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez seemed to be caught on camera trying to stop himself from laughing during the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t a happy night for the Gunners who crashed out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate, with more protests against Arsene Wenger before and during the game.

Sanchez, who was dropped at the weekend against Liverpool with speculation of bust-ups and a poor attitude, returned to the team but was eventually replaced as 10-man Arsenal started to fall apart near the end of the game.

BT Sport’s coverage picked up on him smirking and hiding his face when talking to Petr Cech as it looked as though he was genuinely trying to stop himself from laughing and naturally that will infuriate Arsenal supporters.

In complete contrast, rival fans loved every minute of it and thought it was hilarious, with Chelsea fans in particular making fun of their London rivals as they came up with some funny tweets as seen below.

It remains to be seen whether or not Sanchez moves on this summer with his contract set to expire in 15 months time, but what is clear is that this has been another terrible week for Arsenal and Wenger both on and off the pitch which doesn’t paint a particularly bright picture of the future.

