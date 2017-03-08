Manchester City vs Stoke City starting lineups: De Bruyne returns while Berahino leads the line for the Potters

Manchester City host Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium this evening as Pep Guardiola’s side look to keep the pressure up on league leaders Chelsea.

Chelsea defeated West Ham United on Monday night to extend their lead at the summit to ten points, but Man City can cut that to seven with a victory tonight.

City remain in the title race, but cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to have any hope of overturning Chelsea and lifting the trophy come May. Tonight provides an excellent opportunity for Guardiola’s men to pick up another three points.

Though still eleven games left to play this season, Stoke have very little to play for. The Potters are 13 points clear of the relegation zone and nine behind the European qualification places. They will certainly not be rolling over this evening, however, as Mark Hughes’ side oftentimes cause problems for the league’s heavyweights.

Here’s how both sides line up for tonight’s game: