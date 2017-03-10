(Video) Man City star Gabriel Jesus rides mobility scooter through Trafford Centre

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is probably one of Manchester City’s fastest players, but he’s having to get used to a slower pace of life after breaking a bone in his foot.
The 20-year-old, who damaged his fifth metatarsal in a win over Bournemouth last month, went for a spot of retail therapy earlier this week.
Jesus had a break from his crutches as he cruised around Manchester’s Trafford Centre shopping complex in a mobility scooter…
Video: Gabriel Jesus… on a mobility scooter at the Trafford Centre. [higorbraga_oficial / Instagram] pic.twitter.com/slYXeJmuGU
— City Watch (@City_Watch) March 9, 2017
COMMENTS