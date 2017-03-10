(Video) Man City star Gabriel Jesus rides mobility scooter through Trafford Centre

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is probably one of Manchester City’s fastest players, but he’s having to get used to a slower pace of life after breaking a bone in his foot.

The 20-year-old, who damaged his fifth metatarsal in a win over Bournemouth last month, went for a spot of retail therapy earlier this week.

Jesus had a break from his crutches as he cruised around Manchester’s Trafford Centre shopping complex in a mobility scooter…

