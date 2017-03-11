Arsene Wenger teases by revealing he works to a management formula

Arsene Wenger is the longest-serving manager in English football right now, having been in charge at Arsenal for more than 20.

And, despite what a bunch a spoilt divvies with banners may tell you, Wenger has done an incredible job and is very successful.

So, is there a secret to the 67-year-old’s success? Apparently there is, yes!

Wenger told ESPN earlier this week that he uses a management formula, although he refused to divulge any more information, for now.

He said: “I will give it to you one day. I am sure you will enjoy it. It is an equation about a manager’s job.”

Wenger has delivered three Premier League titles, six FA Cups, six Community Shields and 20 top-four finishes during his two decades in North London.

His win percentage with the Gunners is 57.46%, having secured 666 victories, 268 draws and suffered just 225 defeats in 1,159 games.

That win percentage is superior to every previous Arsenal manager who has taken charge of at least 25 matches.

Wenger’s current contract is due to expire at the end of June, but it is widely known that he has an offer of a two-year extension on the table.

