Official Harry Kane injury diagnosis suggests Tottenham star will be fit to face Arsenal and Man United, possibly Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur’s brilliant 6-0 win over Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday was marred by an injury to star striker Harry Kane.

The England frontman left White Hart Lane wearing a protective boot after horribly twisting his right ankle during the early stages of the game.

It was the same ankle that Kane had damaged earlier in the season during a 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

On that occasion, ligament damage saw him miss 10 games.

There were precisely 49 days between Kane injuring his ankle against Sunderland and returning to action in a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in November.

Spurs confirmed this evening that scans had found that Kane has again suffered ligament damage in his right ankle.

However, the club stressed via their official Twitter account that this injury was not as severe as his previous problem.

Therefore, we can assume that Kane should be out for less than 49 days.

The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe. pic.twitter.com/WyRU3JcON7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2017

Spurs play Arsenal again in just under seven weeks from now – exactly 49 days after Sunday’s win over Millwall – so Kane should be fit for that if his injury is indeed less severe than last time.

Just three Premier League games follow than North London Derby as Spurs face West Ham United, Manchester United and Hull City.

Spurs could have one more fixture to play if they reach the FA Cup final, but they will have to beat Chelsea in the semis first.

That clash with Chelsea comes the weekend before Tottenham’s clash with Arsenal. Kane may well be in contention to feature in that game too.

Tottenham’s games against Arsenal and United could prove crucial in their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Second-placed Spurs are currently ahead of their rivals by six and seven points respectively, although the Gunners and Red Devils each have a game in hand.