(Video) Misererable Mourinho explaining why he gave Marcos Rojo banana sums up why Man Utd boss has lost Special One tag

Jose Mourinho was dubbed the Special One when he first came to England.

It was a title he initially gave himself in a press conference, but it stuck as fans and journalists took a shine to him, both as a manager and a character.

In the years since, Mourinho has devolved into a charmless man, with the English public now weary of his constant whinging and lack of fun, as well as his team’s dull style of play.

Last night exemplified everything that we dislike about modern Mourinho.

Hosting a bang-average Rostov side in the Europa League, Jose set up his Manchester United side to grind out a place in the quarter-finals, rather than blow away their inferior Russian opponents.

The highlight of a dull 1-0 (2-1 agg) win for the Red Devils came in the second half when Mourinho peeled a banana, passed it to Ashley Young, who – seemingly delighted just to be involved – delivered it to defender Marcos Rojo.

Mourinho handing a Banana to Young to give to Rojo. Truly Incredible ? pic.twitter.com/PyteIMU4Sm — Futbol Agent (@Futbol_Agent_) March 16, 2017

I’m not a doctor, but I assumed this was because Rojo was hungry, or at least low on energy.

Nevertheless, Mourinho felt it necessary to lecture the British public on the seriousness of Rojo eating a banana when speaking to BT Sport after the match.

Jose Mourinho explaining his world class tactical decision to bring a banana to Marcos Rojo

pic.twitter.com/ybSf73vDNB — José (@MourinhoMindset) March 16, 2017

Get over yourself, mate.