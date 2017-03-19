Pep Guardiola ready to splash out £50m and double Man City target’s £110k-a-week wages

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to launch a £50m bid for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci to solve his defensive problems.

The 29-year-old has been a defensive lynchpin for club and country for several years now, and has firmly established himself as one of the top players in his position in Europe.

His defensive solidity is combined with quality on the ball too which makes him a perfect Guardiola signing, and it appears as though the Spaniard is ready to push for his signature this summer.

According to The Daily Star, City have made the Italian international a £50m target to replace Vincent Kompany and add some much-needed steeliness to their backline.

The Premier League giants have conceded 29 goals in 27 league games this season, more than title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, while they let in six goals over two legs against Monaco in the Champions League which led to their elimination.

Bonucci would certainly address that problem, and it’s added in the report that he has told friends that he wants to play for Guardiola with the suggestion that City would be ready to double his £110,000-a-week wages.

The strategy for City since the former Barcelona boss arrived at the club has been to sign younger players, with the likes of Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and John Stones joining up with the rest of the group to lower the average age.

However, it appears as though Guardiola understands the necessity of having experience and leadership in his backline to compliment that. So while Joshua Kimmich is also noted as a target in the report as full-backs will also be needed this summer, Bonucci would be the ideal replacement for Kompany who has been sorely missed as he continues to suffer with his injury woes.