Bonucci apologises after Italians leave dressing room in a horrible state

Leonardo Bonucci has apologised on behalf of the Italian football team after they left the dressing room in a horrible state following their defeat to North Macedonia.

North Macedonia shocked the world by knocking Italy out of the World Cup, with a last-minute goal in a playoff game.

Video footage emerged on social media of the state of the dressing room following the defeat (via Twitter) and Bonucci was quick to apologise.

“It was a big mistake, next time, we’ll pay more attention. We were very disappointed and we didn’t think that these details make the difference sometimes. We’ll pay more attention in the next matches, we apologise,” Bonucci said in his post-match press conference, as reported by The Sun.

Understandably, the Azzuri were disappointed to be knocked out of the World Cup. This doesn’t excuse this kind of behaviour, however, and leaving the dressing room in a clean state is the least they could have done.

? 'It's the first time that a team has left the stadium in such a pitiful state. I have no words, shame.' Footage has emerged of the Italy dressing room after their shock defeat to North Macedonia and it truly horrendous. There's no excuse for this. ?https://t.co/1nbxz0r0zH — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 27, 2022

Their frustration with themselves has meant somebody, likely a cleaner on minimum wage, has had to spend their evening picking up cigarette ends, bottles, and food from the floor.

“There are teams selected in other confederations that have lost four or five games. And we were eliminated by a goal in the 92nd minute in our only defeat. This new formula is a real madness,” added Bonucci.

The Italian was angry at the powers that be for the play-off process, and seemingly used it as a slight excuse as to why they left the dressing room in such a state.