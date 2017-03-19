(Video) Sergio Aguero latches onto the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s low-driven cross to draw Manchester City level with Liverpool

Manchester City have equalised against Liverpool through Sergio Aguero.

It was the visitors who took the lead, with a man who is familiar around these parts getting the goal. Roberto Firmino brought down Gael Clichy in the penalty area, and Michael Olivier pointed straight to the spot.

City have now found a crucial equaliser, though, with talisman Aguero getting his name on the scoresheet. He latched onto the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s low-driven cross and found the back of the net.