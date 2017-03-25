Operation Coutinho underway as Liverpool ace open to Anfield exit

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is reportedly one of the priorities for Barcelona this summer, with reports in Spain claiming he’s ready to leave.

Speculation has long linked the Catalan giants with a move for the Brazilian international, with compatriot Neymar speaking on the matter this week and essentially telling the media that Coutinho would be welcome at the Nou Camp.

It seems as though the situation is gathering pace as Sport, who have also led with the story on the front page of their Saturday newspaper edition, claim that ‘Operation Coutinho’ has begun and that the player himself is keen on making the move happen.

From Barca’s perspective, they believe that the 24-year-old fits in perfectly with their style of play and would be a major asset for the team, while they hope to deliver a marquee signing this summer as they also look to replace Luis Enrique on the bench.

What’s particularly interesting in the report though is that Sport believe Coutinho is ready to leave Liverpool as he feels it’s time for change as the Reds can’t offer the assurances he’s looking for over winning major trophies in the coming years.

Further, it’s added that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, but he isn’t as keen on a move to the French capital and so it looks as though he only has eyes for Barcelona.

Although he has disappointed since returning from injury in January, there is no denying what Coutinho brings to this Liverpool side, as he had been playing a fundamental role under Jurgen Klopp as he continues to develop and improve his game.

That process may now continue at Barca as of next season, as this is surely the biggest indication yet that the move will likely happen this summer.