Liverpool transfer news: Former target set to meet with Inter Milan chiefs to discuss his future with the Serie A giants

Former Liverpool target and Inter Milan striker Gabigol is set to meet the Serie A giants to discuss his future, report Calciomercato.

Gabigol broke into Santos’ side soon after Neymar’s departure, and there were suggestions that he could follow in his compatriot’s footsteps. He bagged 56 goals in 154 appearances for the Brazilian giants, emerging as one of the most prolific strikers in his home country, while still a teenager.

His good performances for Santos earned him a move to Italian giants Inter Milan. However, he has failed to establish himself as an important member of Inter’s squad, and has struggled to replicate his Santos performances in an Inter shirt.

He has subsequently found himself in and out of the side, and it appears as though he is not content with his currently situation. Calciomercato report that he is set to meet with Inter chiefs to discuss his future. The Italian outlet believe that Liverpool were once interested in signing Gabigol, but it remains to be seen whether they will revive their interest.