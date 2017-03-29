Man City prepare stunning £52M bid for world-class Juventus centre-back, Chelsea closely monitor the situation

Manchester City and Chelsea remain interested in signing Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, according to Calciomercato.

Bonucci is widely considered one of the best defenders in the game. His dependable performances for both Juventus and Italy throughout the years have seen him establish himself as one of the finest talents the Serie A has to offer.

His good form in Turin appears to have captured the attention of two of the Premier League’s biggest sides. Calciomercato report that both Man City and Chelsea are interested in signing Bonucci in the summer as the two sides look to the market in search of defensive reinforcements.

The Italian outlet report that City had a whopping £52million offer rejected for Bonucci in the summer of 2016, but they are now expected to return to the Old Lady with the same offer, hoping this time they will be more open to selling. Calciomercato note that Antonio Conte is closely monitoring the situation.