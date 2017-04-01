Liverpool team news: Key trio sidelined for Everton showdown as Klopp faces headache

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge when they take on Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday.

The visitors have a torrid record against the Reds in recent years in this fixture, but they could have a great chance to turn that around this weekend given the absentees.

Lallana suffered a thigh injury whilst on international duty with England last week, while Henderson remains sidelined with a foot problem that has kept him out since the start of last month.

The combative midfielder has now missed four games with the problem, and although Liverpool continue to march on without him, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly want him back as soon as possible for the run-in. However, having suffered a setback in his recovery, Klopp could offer no timeline on his return to action, as reported by ESPN FC.

Meanwhile, Sturridge is not close enough to full fitness to make a return as of yet with the report noting that he has only just returned to outdoor sessions with the rehabilitation coach, and so he will definitely not feature against Everton.

With his side currently sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table, just four points above Manchester United who have two games in hand, Liverpool remain in a precarious position when it comes to qualifying for the Champions League.

As a result, these selection headaches will not be what Klopp would want at this stage of the season, and he’ll be desperate to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal in the coming weeks to launch a final assault on their rivals for that all-important top-four finish.