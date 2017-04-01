(Video) Watch Jose Mourinho rant in full as Man United boss tears into BBC reporter after West Brom stalemate

Jose Mourinho was seemingly not a very happy man after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

He may have been seen smiling during a brief post-match chat with Baggies boss Tony Pulis, but his mood quickly soured after BBC reporter Conor McNamara asked him a “silly question”.

What a baby. Mourinho really is an embarrassment to the league #MUFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/LvTZsgHFD0 — Sandman (@009Sandman) April 1, 2017

Mourinho took offence to McNamara’s suggestion that United and West Brom “cancelled each other out”.

The Red Devils boss claimed that West Brom barely left their own half, allowing United goalkeeper David de Gea to ‘sleep’ at the other end.

Stats indeed show that United dominated possession, with 75%, and registered 18 shots, compared to West Brom’s three.

However, United can make no excuse for yet another failure to break down a side at Old Trafford.

Mourinho knows that, but, instead of criticising his team, he once again decided to divert the attention towards himself with this very deliberate rant.