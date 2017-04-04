Liverpool and Chelsea in transfer battle for in-form €21m Serie A hotshot

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all reportedly sent scouts to watch Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick against Inter on Monday night.

The 21-year-old certainly impressed as he scored in his side’s 2-1 win over the Nerazzurri, taking his tally for the season up to eight goals as he continues to attract interest with his form and performances.

Having only joined Samp last summer from Sparta Prague, he has made an instant impact in Italy and it appears as though he has caught the eye of three Premier League giants.

According to ESPN FC, the Czech ace is also of interest to Inter and Borussia Dortmund, but the three English outfits are at the front of the queue as they all eye strengthening their attacking options.

However, it won’t be a straight-forward transfer as despite having only played less than a season in Italy, he’s still got three years on his contract remaining and reportedly has a €21m buy-out clause in that deal.

In turn, any interested party will have to spend significantly to prise him away from Sampdoria, with the hope that he will continue to improve and develop his all-round game.

At this stage of his career though, it’s still a risk as although he’s impressed and shown an eye for goal, having not delivered consistently at the top level for a sustained period of time, United, Chelsea and Liverpool would be taking a risk by splashing out on him.