Chelsea eye shock free transfer swoop for 22-goal PL superstar

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly prepared to give the Gunners another year, but he wants the club to show their ambition this summer.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 18 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, but it hasn’t been enough to establish Arsenal as genuine Premier League title contenders.

Instead, they face an all-too familiar battle to finish in the top four, and with just over 12 months remaining on his contract, Sanchez continues to be the subject of speculation.

According to The Mirror, he will see out his contract at the Emirates provided that Arsenal show real ambition in the summer transfer market and bring in players capable of taking them to the next level and rival the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.

It’s added though that he’s happy in London and while he’s aware of interest from Chelsea, he accepts that it’s highly unlikely that the club will sell to their direct rivals and so the Blues remain on stand-by next summer when they can sign the Chilean international on a free transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also noted in the report as possible destinations, and so the pressure is certainly on Arsenal to make an impression in the market this summer to show their ambition and desire to win trophies to both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both players have yet to commit their respective futures and sign new deals, and coupled with the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger’s future given his contract expires this summer, it has led to real issues at the club both on and off the pitch.

In turn, if Sanchez isn’t willing to pen a new agreement at this stage, then Arsenal must focus their attention on turning this squad into a real contender to make their best players want to stay in north London.