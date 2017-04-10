Arsenal star close to quitting on Gunners in favour of £50m move to PL rivals

Manchester City have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer, according to reports in Chile.

The 28-year-old has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract with the Gunners, and there has been no new indication that he is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

In turn, according to Chilean media outlet Cooperativa, they believe that the former Barcelona star’s time at Arsenal is coming to an end and further, he’s close to sealing a reunion with Pep Guardiola at City.

The pair worked together at Barcelona for three years, and they’ve been seen after both league meetings between the Premier League sides speaking after the full-time whistle.

Given the precarious position that they’ve essentially put themselves in, Arsenal could be forced to sell this summer in order to avoid losing Sanchez for nothing next year. It’s added in the report that City could look to wrap up a £50m deal ahead of next season, but time will tell what he prefers to do.

Either way, continued speculation linking him with an exit from the Emirates is not what the Arsenal supporters want to hear at this stage as the club continues to battle for a top four finish in the Premier League.

After another year of disappointment where they have failed to contend for the title or the Champions League, much of the blame and frustration has been aimed at Arsene Wenger, who himself has questions to answer about his future with his own contract coming to an end this summer.

One of the shining lights in the campaign has been Sanchez though with 22 goals and 18 assists to his name in 40 outings in all appearances as he has led by example for the Gunners and will be a huge loss if he moves on.