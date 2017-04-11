Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco suspended: first-leg clash to be played tomorrow after explosion strikes team bus

Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League clash with AS Monaco has been suspended.

Dortmund were due to face the Ligue 1 leaders this evening in the first-leg of their Champions League tie, that has, however, been postponed until tomorrow.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco called off, rescheduled for tomorrow. https://t.co/Obzz7O7OZW — Oliver Todd (@oliver_todd) 11 April 2017

The Dortmund team bus was on the way to the Westfalenstadion when it was hit by an explosion. The club confirmed that Marc Barta was injured in the blast and is being treated in hospital. For more on this story, click here.

The game will now be played tomorrow evening at 18:45 local time, or 17:45 BST. It remains to be seen whether Bartra will be in good enough condition to be part of the squad for the game, but it will undoubtedly be a bitter blow for Dortmund if the Spanish international is sidelined.

It appears as though the situation at the Westfalenstadion is calm and there doesn’t appear to be any further danger to the players or fans.