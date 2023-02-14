Chelsea will reportedly pursue Jude Bellingham in the summer despite not being classed as one of the frontrunners in the race.

After a £270 summer transfer window and £323 million January spend, Todd Boehly is ready to rock the boat again.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues will join the race for Bellingham this summer and the club’s owners have already initiated the first step by trying to build contacts with Bellingham’s representatives.

Whilst Liverpool and Real Madrid may be deemed the current favourites for the 19-year-old’s signature, if the deal comes down to which club can table the highest bid, it’s likely Chelsea will trump the lot – especially if last month is anything to go by.

Borussia Dortmund are a side that have not been granted the same financial backing as some of their competitors across the top divisions, and they will need a significant fee to acquire replacements for the English midfield maestro, who has captained the team on several occasions.

Will Europe define Bellingham’s choice?

One factor in Bellingham’s eyes may be the likelihood of playing in the Champions League next season. Real are almost certain to have their place in the mix firmly cemented, but Liverpool and Chelsea have a mountain to climb in the second half of the season.

Arsenal, the two Manchester clubs and Newcastle United have all been exceptional throughout the first half of the campaign and currently occupy the Premier League’s top four positions. Tottenham Hotspur are two points away, with Liverpool and Chelsea nine and 10 points behind respectively.