Jose Mourinho recruits Man Utd star to convince board to splash out £250m this summer

Man Utd forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly helping Jose Mourinho in his bid to convince all at the club that they must spend big this summer.

Having previously worked with Mourinho at Inter and built a strong relationship with him, it’s no real surprise that Ibrahimovic is said to be vocal in his support of the Portuguese tactician and of his ideas and demands to get United back to the top of English and European football.

According to The Sun, the Swedish striker is described as the ‘mouthpiece’ for his manager, urging the board to splash out £250m on top targets this summer while also convincing his teammates that the Red Devils must think bigger in the transfer market to become a leading force again.

Given that the 35-year-old could leave Old Trafford this summer with his contract set to come to an end, it remains to be seen whether or not he extends and sticks around to see the new faces arrive, but there is an ambitious strategy in place it seems.

As per the report, it’s claimed that Mourinho wants £86m-rated Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku who is valued at around £65m to bolster his attacking options, while two midfielders and full-backs are also on the agenda with Monaco trio Tiemoue Bakayoko, Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy all preferred and could cost around £72m.

Ibrahimovic is doing all he can to persuade the board that they have to go big this summer in order to ensure that United are back in the top four at the very least next season and are in a position to compete for titles again.

The Manchester giants are currently in a real race to break into the top four, as they trail fourth-placed Manchester City by four points but have a game in hand on their rivals while Liverpool are six points ahead but have played two more games than Mourinho’s men with eight in the season to go for United.