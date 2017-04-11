(Video) Giorgino Chiellini scores bullet header to extend Juventus’ lead and pile the misery on Barcelona

Juventus have extended their lead over Barcelona through defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The Serie A leaders opened up a two-goal lead within the first twenty minutes after Paulo Dybala bagged a quick-fire brace.

It was a shocking start for Barcelona, who relied on a dramatic comeback to reach this stage of the competition – it’s just got a whole lot worse.

Chiellini rose above the Barcelona defence at the back post and headed home to pile the misery on Luis Enrique.