(Video) Giorgino Chiellini scores bullet header to extend Juventus’ lead and pile the misery on Barcelona

Posted by
(Video) Giorgino Chiellini scores bullet header to extend Juventus’ lead and pile the misery on Barcelona

Juventus have extended their lead over Barcelona through defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The Serie A leaders opened up a two-goal lead within the first twenty minutes after Paulo Dybala bagged a quick-fire brace.

It was a shocking start for Barcelona, who relied on a dramatic comeback to reach this stage of the competition – it’s just got a whole lot worse.

Chiellini rose above the Barcelona defence at the back post and headed home to pile the misery on Luis Enrique.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top