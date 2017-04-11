(Video) Giorgino Chiellini scores bullet header to extend Juventus’ lead and pile the misery on Barcelona

Juventus have extended their lead over Barcelona through defender Giorgio Chiellini.
The Serie A leaders opened up a two-goal lead within the first twenty minutes after Paulo Dybala bagged a quick-fire brace.
It was a shocking start for Barcelona, who relied on a dramatic comeback to reach this stage of the competition – it’s just got a whole lot worse.
Chiellini rose above the Barcelona defence at the back post and headed home to pile the misery on Luis Enrique.
Ce but rageur de Monsieur Chiellini ! 3-0 pour la Juve ! #JuveFCB pic.twitter.com/kVq89yBKif
— Cristiano Ramos (@LeoCrisnaldo) April 11, 2017
