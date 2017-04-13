Anderlecht vs Manchester United: Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic start as Jose Mourinho fields strong side

Manchester United visit Anderlecht this evening in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

United currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, but still have two potential avenues into next year’s Champions League. Jose Mourinho’s side trail rivals Manchester City by four points, but have a game in hand. Beat Chelsea this Sunday, and win their game in hand – and we could be in for a dramatic end to the season.

The Europa League also provides an opportunity for Champions League qualification. The winner of the competition automatically qualifies for the biggest club competition in the world next campaign. Man United are in the quarter-finals and are arguably the best side left in the Europa League – they have a fantastic chance.

That is reflected in Mourinho’s starting eleven named for tonight’s game at Anderlecht, with Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all starting from the beginning. Here is how both sides line up in full for tonight’s game.