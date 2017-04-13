Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accepts defeat in pursuit of Tottenham star duo but £100M spend is just the beginning

Manchester City have accepted defeat in their pursuits of Tottenham trio Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Dele Alli, according to the Daily Mail.

All three of the England internationals have been cornerstone’s in Spurs’ success throughout the past two seasons. Having Rose and Walker on each side of the defence has been a major contributor in Tottenham having the best defensive record in the Premier League this term.

Alli, who was nominated for the PFA Young Player of The Year award, has found the back of the net 16 times in the league, building on his stellar debut in England’s top tier.

All three of their performances appeared to capture the attention of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who, according to the Daily Mail, was keen on acquiring all of them. However, the tabloid believe that Guardiola has now accepted that they are unattainable and will subsequently look elsewhere.

Daily Mail note that Man City spent £100million on home-grown talent in the last transfer window, and will look to build on that in the summer. They won’t, however, be raiding Tottenham.